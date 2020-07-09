Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Ahad Mir pen heartfelt notes for Mom’s third anniversary

The veteran actor, Adnan Siddiqui is one of the few celebrities to garner immense fame and love all across the world for all the right reasons. He has been an epitome of class throughout his acting career with his praise being accumulated from Lollywood, Bollywood, and even Hollywood. The protagonist has worked alongside actors like Irrfan Khan, Angelina Jolie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Sridevi in movies like, ‘A Mighty Heart’ and ‘Mom’.

The powerhouse of talent, Adnan Siddiqui penned an endearing note on Mom’s third anniversary. “A movie that will always be very special to me- Mom. Woke up quite nostalgic just thinking about the times when I was shooting for the movie in India and Georgia. Only if I could pick up the phone today and speak to Sri ma’am.

I remember there’s a scene in the movie where I tell Sri ma’am that we will fight and get justice for our daughter. After we did the scene- Sri ma’am came to me and said, Adnan Ji we’re very lucky to have you in this movie.

Being a woman of few words, someone who’s worked I had always admired and then getting to work with her on a project was anyway a big thing for me,” he shared a few anecdotes.

He continued, “Her words of appreciation definitely meant a lot and I will always cherish that moment.

Every movie brings in a different experience but some get engraved in your heart forever- this was one such experience. Mom completed three years today but it seems like the time went by in a flash.”

Known for her impeccable acting and flawless on-camera presence, the stunning Sajal Ahad Mir never ceases to amaze spectators with her powerful display of skills in both dramas and movies alike. The Noor-ul-Ain actress is one of the actors who have accomplished praise from across the border as well.

The starlet has worked alongside Adnan Siddiqui with late Sridevi in Mom in 2017. Mom is a thriller/drama about a mother who goes against all odds to avenge her step-daughter.

To commemorate the third anniversary of Mom, Sajal also took to Instagram to express her feelings about the movie. Talking about the lives of actors she wrote, “There are some experiences that, no matter how much time goes by, you can never forget. More often then not, people think that an actors life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave have behind when we commit to a character.”

“We commit a portion of our lives to a project, and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing. For me, MOM was not a film, but a portion of my life I will never forget,” she wrote, about how Mom is memorable for her.

