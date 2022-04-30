Adnan Siddiqui shares this video of adorable children singing Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

ARY Digital’s visual delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho (MPTH) has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial of 2019/2020, so much so that its finale was screened in cinemas across the country.

Read: Why has the OST of Meray Paas Tum Ho crossed 100 Million YouTube views?

Apart from nearly empty roads whenever the drama aired, abundant people also used to publish their videos on different social media platforms to reenact MPTH’s iconic dialogues and the OST, which was originally intoned by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. From his surreal voice and Naveed Nashad’s composition to Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s impactful lyrics, the OST had to have the highest number of views on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel for the grandeur it possessed.

The song became so popular across the region that chunks of its video used to surface on all social media platforms throughout the journey of the drama, and even after that. In spite of being a sad song, it was played in abundant weddings and other functions as well, just so people could absorb the overwhelmingly magical vibes it offers.

Read: Humayun Saeed lauds Rashid Khan for his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho OST

Known as Shahwar, the suave, Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram early on Friday, to post a video clip of two kids singing the MPTH OST so passionately. He wrote, “In our industry, you are as good as your last hit. Thankful to my audience who still hold Mere Paas Tum Ho as a hit three years after it hit the screen. I am because you are. Humbled and blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Which stanza from the OST is your favorite? Have your say in the comments’ section below.