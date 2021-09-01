Why has the OST of Meray Paas Tum Ho crossed 100 Million YouTube views?

ARY Digital’s visual delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial of 2019/2020, so much so that its finale was screened in cinemas across the country.

Apart from nearly empty roads whenever the drama aired, abundant people also used to publish their videos on different social media platforms to reenact MPTH’s iconic dialogues and the OST, which was originally intoned by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. From his surreal voice and Naveed Nashad’s composition to Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s impactful lyrics, the OST of Meray Paas Tum Ho had to have the highest number of views on ARY Digital’s YouTube channel for the grandeur it possessed.

The song became so popular across the region that chunks of its video used to surface on all social media platforms throughout the journey of the drama, and even after that. In spite of being a sad song, it was played in abundant weddings and other functions as well, just so people could absorb the overwhelmingly magical vibes it offers.

The OST has just crossed a whopping 100 Million views on YouTube and we would like to take this moment to congratulate the makers and actors of the drama and extend our gratitude for making something so pristine, so powerful and so flawless.

Which stanza from the OST is your favorite? Have your say in the comments’ section below.