Meet Ahmad Shah, the youngest Pakistani to have earned two YouTube play buttons

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahmad Shah, rose to prominence when his videos made waves on social media. The child star has not only made fans in Pakistan, but people from different countries also admire him for his adorable antics.

The cutie-pie often used to come in the middle of Jeeto Pakistan League with the treasure box, giving some offers to the participants and their team leaders. Ahmad is so cute that arguably every celebrity who showed up on Jeeto Pakistan ended up becoming his friend.

The ultimate bundle of joy has officially become Pakistan’s youngest YouTuber to have achieved gold and silver play buttons from YouTube with at least 1.14 million subscribers. The five-year-old Ahmad has not only posed for a photo but has also made a Vlog of the unboxing of these play buttons.

Euphoric of his achievement, Ahmad chooses to celebrate the milestone with his brothers Abu Bakar and Omer. His father also extends his sincere gratitude to the fans for loving, praising, and supporting his kid.

Here’s wishing Ahmad a bright future with success and contentment galore.

