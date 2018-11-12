Allahyar And The Legend Of Markhor Wins Big at IFF 2018

Earlier this year, 3rd World Studios released an animated visual delight under the banner of ARY Films entitled ‘Allahyar and the legend of Markhor’ amid an abundance of praise. The flick accumulated exceptional positive feedback rather instantly, making it a huge box office success.

AYATLOM is a perfect amalgam of cutting-edge technology and a splendid script along with a plethora of fun-filled characters and moving dialogues. The animated treat touches upon a very important issue of wildlife conservation along with the astoundingly melodious music.

The movie has recently achieved a Monolith Award for the best animated feature at the Infinity Film Festival Beverly Hills amongst movies like Star Wars, First Man and The Browsing Effect. The festival has been carried out to celebrate “Story Advanced by Technology!”

Taking to their official Facebook account, 3rd World Studios say, “We are honored to be the recipient of the Prestigious Monolith Award for content, Celebrating Story Advanced by Technology. We would like to thank everyone who believed in our vision and supported us.”

David Morin, the head of Epic Games L.A. Lab has received the award on behalf of the entire team of Allahyar and the legend of Markhor.

David Morin, the head of Epic Games L.A. Lab has received the award on behalf of the entire team of Allahyar and the legend of Markhor.

Artists like Ali Noor, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, Arshad Mahmood, Nadia Jameel, Amjad Chaudhry, Arieb Azhar, Ahmed Ali, Anum Zaidi, Natasha Humera Ajaz, Azfar Jafri and Abdul Nabi Jamali were the voices behind the animated characters, making the movie a complete package of fun with an absolute mastery.

We are certain, the future of animation in Pakistan is bright like a diamond and we are looking forward to some more fascinating movies. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

