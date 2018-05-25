Another Gorgeous Diva Joins The JPNA2 Team!

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 has already garnered a significant place in the fraternity that it has already started to make headlines months before its official release because it caters an adroit ensemble cast ranging from the veteran Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sarwat Gillani, Kubra Khan to the debutant Mawra Hocane and Omer Shahzad along with the presence of Bollywood celebs such as Kanwaljit Singh and Shehzad Khan.

In a country like Pakistan, where the entire populace is engrossed in trying their hard to attain certain goals to help develop their families and the country at large, it is mandatory to bring an end to the level of exhaustion these individuals possess. Also, Pakistan’s ongoing cinema revolution has been a plethora of experiments and ample movies have failed to accumulate sufficient praise which makes it a troublesome decision for the directors to opt for a specific genre and script. But Nadeem Beyg has proved to be one of the exceptionally talented directors who are capable of bringing impeccable humor in the mainstream, grabbing the limelight and extensive praise.

Nadeem’s Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has been a huge success within the boundaries of Pakistan and it succeeded to collect immense fame in variable other countries as well including that of Europe and America. It is safe to say that the second installment of the movie is expected to be a lot more captivating because of the portrayal of breathtaking locations of Istanbul and Dubai and the presence of the extraordinarily astounding cast.

Another pride of Pakistan, who has got a chance to work in B’ Town flicks with actors like Randeep Huda and Aditi Rao Hydari has also joined the JPNA2 squad. The absolutely gorgeous, Sara Loren has recently posted a clipping from an Arab newspaper divulging that the protagonist is all set to enthrall in the upcoming flick. Reports suggest that she is supposed to be seen in a cameo appearance but in a few important scenes in the movie. Sara has also performed for an upbeat club tune which is choreographed by the famous B’ Town sensation, Shabina Khan. The song will also feature Omer Shahzad and Kubra Khan.

Hands down! We are all revved up for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 to leave a mark on hearts with subtle humor and flamboyant storyline. The film is currently in the editing process after the shooting sprees of Istanbul and Dubai.

