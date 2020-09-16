Celebrities wish ARY Digital Network as it turns 20 today!

Having started on the 16th of September 2000 from an office in London, ARY Digital Network went on to garner exceptional love and praise for the unbiasedness and objectivity it offered. Not only is ARY News living up to its slogan “Har Lamha Bakhabar” (Up to date 24×7), it is also strengthening its credibility with each passing day by giving just the right amount of concrete facts and figures with its impartial reporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv) on Sep 15, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

ARY Digital is also transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

ARY Digital Network is unarguably fulfilling the social responsibility every channel is bound to implement worldwide. Be it safety, hygiene, or making Pakistan a better place to live, ARY Digital Network is a part of various campaigns to inform and educate masses about abundant essential topics and issues.

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of ARY Digital Network, top-notch celebrities, politicians and other notable personalities of Pakistan have wished the channel along with their experiences working with the tremendous team ARY possesses.

Here’s wishing ARY Digital Network two decades of excellence! What about ARY Digital Network do you love the most? Is it a particular drama, a talk show, a movie, or something else? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

