Asim Azhar completes 8 glorious years in the industry!

Asim Azhar has certainly become a household name in the contemporary music scene of Pakistan. Having started with renditions of different Western songs, Asim went on to compose his own music, becoming one of the most successful singers of Pakistan, today.

From music videos to Coke Studio, to drama OSTs to songs in Pakistani movies, Asim Azhar’s journey is as magical as it gets. The 24 years-old songster puts his hundred percent in every song he intones, which can literally be felt when you hear one.

After the success of Tum Tum, Soneya and Yaad, the youngest Pakistani singer to have garnered more than 100 Million views on a song on YouTube recently took to Instagram to mark his eight years in the industry with a heartfelt note for his fans.

He wrote, “Wow. 8 years??? I swear it feels like yesterday.” He went on to pen a long, heartfelt note, sharing that the passage of time and his fans’ love through the years has left him “speechless.”

“Shukriya aap sab ka meri zindagi ka hissa banne ke liye (Thank you all for being a part of my life). I can’t thank my fans enough for doing all of this,” he said. “Asimates you know who you guys are!!! Because of you, this journey of 8 years feels like a flash, and I promise I will keep entertaining you until you want me to,” the Ishqiya singer further added, “To everyone who is a part of my journey, I love each and every one of you.”

Asim Azhar also teased his fans about his debut album, asking them the date they think it will go live.

Here’s wishing Asim, many many more years of success.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.