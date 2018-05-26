Atif Aslam Steals The Limelight With This Upbeat Race 3 Tune

Starting off with Aadat, he has given a new dimension to music in Pakistan and India, recording abundant songs for various B’ Town films. Atif Aslam’s fame is not just confined to Pakistan or India, the singer has performed in ample concerts throughout the world and is celebrated for his magical voice-box, worldwide.

Having started from Pehli Nazar Mein, Atif Aslam went on to become a pivotal part of the Race franchise and intoned Be Intehaan in the second installment. Albeit being the singer for just one song in each Race movie, Atif Aslam has proved to be a mandatory component for the movie, so much so that he stayed a part of them even when the cast was replaced.

Last month, a news has had circulated that the makers of the movie are all set to incorporate Atif Aslam’s song in the third installment as well. In spite of the ongoing ban on Pakistani artistes, the Indian lawmakers can’t snatch away the favorite singer of a majority of Indians and therefore, Atif has been requested to sing an upbeat tune for Race 3.

The exciting news doesn’t end here! The singer has just uttered a song that has been penned down by the protagonist of the movie, the ultimate Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan himself. The song, ‘Selfish’ is written by Salman Bhai, sung by his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur alongside Atif. When the news of Atif’s presence in Race 3 has divulged, the producer, Ramesh Taurani has cited, “Atif has been a part of every Race film and we felt he would be perfect for this romantic song. It will be a surprise for the audience.”

Indeed, it has occurred as an absolute surprise for all the fans of our beloved, Atif. This is not the first time when the singe has sang for a Salman Khan movie, he has intoned the well-acclaimed Dil Diyaan Galaan for Sallu Bhai’s Tiger Zinda Hai which has made waves locally and internationally.

The song is bilingual, a mixture of English and Urdu and is shot at surreal locations incorporating the thespians Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the recently transformed, Bobby Deol. Like all Salman Khan movies, Race 3 is likely to be released this Eid-ul-Fitr but due to the recent announcement by the government of Pakistan, the movie is likely to be released two weeks after Eid in Pakistan.

We are certain that this astounding singer will never resist surprising us with his impeccable voice and tone. More power to you Atif!

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

