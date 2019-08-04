Balma Bhagora will get you grooving!

Ever since the teaser release, people have been anticipating the upcoming flick ‘Parey Hut Love’ to show its magic on the big screen. Then came its official trailer, followed by the release of its music and other video songs that have gotten spectators hooked to the grandeur this movie offers. A few days prior to its release, another upbeat hip hop song Balma Bhagora has just been released today and it comprises of just the right amount of oomph and energy to make your Sunday, a legit fun-day.

Related: Parey Hut Love has hands down the most surreal music album!

Maya Ali slaying her Gothic look with Sheheryar Munawar delineating a hip-hopper is the best thing you will see all day. The entire aura of Balma Bhagora is so exuberant that you will move in synchronization with every beat. The colors, the dancers, the outfits, everything complements the tune of the song.

Not only does Balma Bhagora have Sheheryar and Maya, but it also has Ahmed Ali Butt, donning a gangster outfit along with Zara, carrying a rather traditional outfit with complete mastery. Our favorite Parsi couple of Faheem Azam and Rachel Viccaji are also sprinkling their love in the music video. The heartthrob, Shahbaz Shigri looks dapper in the song as literally every other day.

Balma Bhagora is a faster song that could be termed as the ultimate party anthem of the year. The stunning Aima Baig has lent her voice for the song with the protagonists Sheheryar Munawar and Ahmed Ali Butt rapping with complete mastery. This song is written by Asim Raza along with Ahmed Ali Butt.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year,” Parey Hut Love, starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Nadeem Baig, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Balma Bhagora do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments