The cat is finally out of the bag in ‘Baddua’

The first few exceptional episodes with some power-packed performances by all actors have certainly made ARY Digital’s new visual delight Baddua, the recent talk of the town.

Starring Amar Khan as Abeer, Muneeb Butt as Junaid, Maryam Noor as Neelum, and Mohsin Abbas Haider as Mohsin, the drama delineates Abeer as a charming girl who befriends boys every now and then but her father Mudassir is a strict man who will never allow his daughter’s such actions.

Mohsin loves Abeer and he rejects his cousin for her but she humiliates him in front of her family and his mother. He decides to end his life after the rejection. Mohsin’s mother execrates and curses Abeer following the demise of her young and bright son.

Coming to the reason Abeer rejected Mohsin: Neelum and Abeer are friends and the former has recently gotten engaged with Junaid. Just because Abeer could not attend the engagement due to her strict family, Neelum decides to call Junaid to a restaurant so that he could meet Abeer. As soon as Abeer looks at him for the first time, she makes sure to leave no stone unturned in marrying him.

She takes Junaid’s number secretly from Neelum’s phone, talks to him anonymously, and then calls him to a cafe. Instead of asking her to stop immediately, Junaid also starts flirting with her.

However, Neelum sees them sitting in a cafe and makes sure to take a bunch of photos so she is not deemed a liar. Firstly, she goes to Abeer’s house to unveil her actions in front of her family and then goes to her own place to end things with Junaid.

After coming to know of the truth, Abeer’s father, who was earlier ambiguous about her involvement with Mohsin, now knows she must have had an affair with him too. He gets extremely angry at her but later walks out of the room because of his mother.

Abeer is now steadfast in her goal to get married to Junaid no matter what. But will Junaid really marry her? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

