In Photos: DeepVeer’s Bangaluru reception is a spectacular affair!

After their grand ceremonial wedding in Italy, the astounding couple of the gorgeous, Deepika Padukone and the immensely talented, Ranveer Singh, DeepVeer has come back to India to host receptions for their close ones and for their friends in the B’Town.

Related: In Photos: DeepVeer shares some more astounding photos

Yesterday, the couple has organized an astounding reception for the family and friends in Bengaluru amid an abundance of glamour and charm.

Here they come down to the main hall, hands in hands! Isn’t it a legit ‘Awww’ moment? He asks the media to “Khana Kha Ker Jaana (Please have food before leaving).”

What’s your definition of a ‘made for each other’ kind of couple? Here’s ours! Arguably the most graceful couple!

They look gorgeous, even from their side-pose! What we love about this one is Deepika’s hand constantly on Ranveer’s back!

Ranveer is genuinely a true gentleman! Just look at him fixing Deepika’s dress!

The dresses they have donned are matched with an absolute mastery, making these lovebirds complement each other in the best possible way.

Have a look at the couple stand with their families with the potpourri of unconditional love.

Meanwhile, Ranveer poses with his family members, dressed in exquisite outfits.

On the scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate this astounding groom?

And then enters the unexplainably beautiful bride. Deepika, clad in all traditional, poses for a couple of photos sprinkling magic over our screens.

Ranveer being Ranveer yet again! He remains goofy during their sashay to the stage.

We just can’t help swooning over the majesty these candid photos of the newlyweds are depicting. Keep watching these photos to make you fall in love with this couple all over again.

You can’t just get enough of these cuties! We are in love with the idea of these people living with each other for the rest of their lives! The bond they share can easily be deciphered by these photos.

Embellished with heavy jewelry, Deepika looks flabbergasting in this overall array with Ranveer looking equally suave in his bespoke Sherwani and precise mustache.

A couple of selfies are never a bad idea. Deepveer takes some photos with family and friends, looking uber happy and excited at the same time.

The couple is expected to host an even grander reception for their friends in the film and fashion industry of India on 28th November and we are absolutely looking forward to the event oozing grandeur.

Related: In Photos: Inside photos of the Deepika–Ranveer Shaadi

We wish these cuties a gorgeous life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. Keep checking our website for more updates from the wedding.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments