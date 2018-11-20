In Photos: DeepVeer shares some more astounding photos

After six years of relationship, the absolutely ebullient couple of the gorgeous, Deepika Padukone and the immensely talented, Ranveer Singh has gotten married in Italy amid close family and friends. DeepVeer has recently reached India and their fans are already craving to have a close look at them. Both protagonists have posted photos of the ceremonial events oozing infinite love.

The newly-wed bride has taken to her Twitter today to post some of the photos from these events and we are certain, they will make you feel so happy for all the right reasons. Have a look at all these photos and tell us whether you are exhilarated or not!

First of all, she posts photos from their Mehndi ceremony depicting a few close ones in an abundance of charm in the midst of a beauteous location revealing mountains and a lake.

She uploads photos from her Konkani wedding rituals in which both these cuties are having a fabulous time. The amount of fun they both are having can easily be deciphered through their faces.

These photos will arguably lighten your mood, making you smile rather instantly.

Now, she shares some photos from their wedding incorporating Sindhi traditions due to her better half, who is of a Sindhi descent.

And here are some more photos from their wedding where they both don exquisite attires. What a charming couple, truly!

After the grand ceremonial events, the couple is expected to host their reception at Bengaluru on 21st November. The newlyweds will also invite their celebrity friends on 28th November in Mumbai. Reportedly, DeepVeer has asked the guests to donate to ‘Live Love Laugh foundation’ that is managed by Deepika, in lieu of extravagant wedding presents.

We wish these cuties a gorgeous life ahead, with an abundance of love and contentment galore. Keep checking our website for more updates from the wedding.

