I dream of becoming World Boxing Champion: Feroze Khan

From acting, bike riding, horse riding, driving fast cars, and now boxing, the heartthrob Feroze Khan balances everything with complete mastery.

Known for his spectacular acting in Ishqiya, Feroze Khan is looking forward to trying his luck in professional boxing and training hard every day to fulfill his dream to become a world champion.

The Chup Raho actor appeared as a guest in ARY News’ show ‘Bouncer‘ and shared his ambitions to become a top boxer in the world.

“It’s a risky career swap for me but my aim now is to accomplish my goal to become a world champion in boxing. And for that, I am training hard with a professional boxing coach,” he shared.

“It wasn’t an overnight decision. I knew it could hurt my acting career and whenever I come into the ring, I ask myself ‘What am I doing here?’. But, now it has become a passion and dream to do something big in boxing,” he added.

Feroze shared his training routine and said it can take more than a year to contest in his first fight. “I have been training boxing for months now. It’s hard but not impossible. I train for hours and hours on my skill, fitness, and mindset. I also have plans to go and train in the United States as my main goal is to fight against top boxers in the world,” he said.

He revealed that he was at the breakfast table one day, wanting to tell his mother about his new career choice, but before he could say anything, his mother already knew that he was opting for boxing as his career now. “If my mother has her hand is above my head, I think all is good with me,” he expressed.

The Tumse Mil Kay actor will be seen in Urwa Hocane’s debut production film, Tich Button, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films. The flick also features Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn, Iman Ali, and others. It is helmed by Prem Gali and Neeli Zinda Hai director, Qasim Ali Mureed.

Here’s wishing Feroze Khan the best of luck for his boxing career.