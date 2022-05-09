Habs | Is love really needed for a marriage?

Habs is an unusual drama with a story that involves a loving couple, trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

Ayesha has married Basit thinking it was just love that made her mother marry her to Basit, but little did she know what had she been traded for.

Ushna Shah as Ayesha is the most responsible daughter of her mother, who belongs to a lower-middle-class family.

Feroze Khan as Basit is betrayed by his own mother in the past, and as his past haunts him he has trust issues with women in general. He belongs to a well-to-do but broken family.

Ayesha Omar as Soha is Basit’s ex-fiancé, who still loves Basit. She can turn evil to get to her goals.

The only beautiful feeling that can cure the wounds of a horrendous past is Love. But what happens when the most pious love comes against negativity? It can break apart.

Written By: Aliya Makhdoom

Directed By: Musaddiq Malek

Cast:

Ushna Shah

Feroze Khan

Ayesha Omar

Saba Faisal

Hina Rizvi

Isra Ghazal

Javed Sheikh

Imran Aslam

Habs is starting on 10th May, and will be aired every Tuesday at 08:00 PM, on ARY Digital.

