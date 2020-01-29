Humayun Saeed pays gratitude to the fans of Meray Paas Tum Ho

ARY Digital’s visual delight, Meray Paas Tum Ho has not only won innumerable hearts but has also transcended boundaries of the Pakistani entertainment scene by becoming officially the highly watched/praised Pakistani drama serial since the inception of dramas in Pakistan, so much so that its finale was screened in cinemas across the country.

Following the record-breaking last episode, the audiences across the world have suffered a shock as the drama’s protagonist Danish died of a heart attack.

People opted for social media to speak their hearts out after the sad demise of Danish, played by the immensely talented, Humayun Saeed. He also took to social media to pay gratitude to his fans. “Thank you, thank you so much for the love and praise these past couple of months. Most importantly, thank you so much for your prayers. The amount of prayers I have received following the success of Meray Paas Tum Ho, I haven’t before in my career,” he said.

He went on to thank the international spectators of the drama as well. “I want to especially thank our audience, all of you in Pakistan as well as internationally who watched Meray Paas Tum Ho, loved it and made it such a blockbuster hit.” He deemed it not just his or his team’s success, but the success of our entire drama and film industry.

Lastly, he wrote, he is glad to somehow manage to “create a project that has struck a chord with an audience all around the world.” He paid homage to his entire team, Director of Photography (DOP), writer Khalil ur Rehman, director Nadeem Baig, his co-actors Shees Sajjad Gul, Adnan Siddiqui, Ayeza Khan, Savera Nadeem, Hira Mani, Musaddiq Malik, Anoushey Abbasi, Meharbano, Muhammad Ahmed, amid others and most importantly, ARY Digital, the channel Meray Paas Tum Ho had aired on.

Fans were left heartbroken after Danish, who went to meet his ex-wife Mehwish at her apartment suffered a heart attack. He was moved to a hospital where he breathed his last.

The most-loved character of the play only spoke to his son Roomi and assured him that his soul will be there for him even after his death.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolved around the story of a couple, Mehwish and Danish, whose love marriage ends as Mehwish chooses a wealthy man Shehwar over her husband.

