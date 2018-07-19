In Photos: Imran Ashraf Weds Kiran Ashfaq

Having garnered utmost fame for his character in ARY Digital’s ‘Lashkara‘, the dapper, Imran Ashraf has accumulated infinite love rather instantly. On the other hand, Kiran Ashfaq is known for her commendable acting as Areeba in ‘Khasara‘, getting her abundance of praise.

Both the protagonists have tied the knot in May 2018, amidst close relatives, keeping it a small affair. Yesterday has marked the grand wedding ceremony of these cuties in the midst of shining stars and an abundance of glamour oozing out of a beauteous ceremonial affair.

The bride, Kiran Ashfaq has carried her A-game to her wedding ceremony, donned in a traditional red Lengha with light makeup and subtle jewelry. Have a look.

Imran Ashraf enters the venue with his entire family surrounded by the sound of energetic Dhol and superstars.

A-list celebs like Ali Safina, Humayun Saeed and Ahson Talish dance on the Dhol beat on their friend Imran’s wedding.

Kiran comes to the stage with her sisters and friends, with her eyes on the ground, just like a traditional Eastern bride.

Imran welcomes his bride to the stage with hand in hand, guiding her to the seat they were about to sit on.

Have a look at these cuties sitting with each other, exhibiting absolute love and contentment.

The veteran actress, Asma Abbas, dressed in a gorgeous Saree, looks captivating in the ceremony.

Exclusive : #Asmaabbas at #imranashraf wedding A post shared by CelebDhaba (@celebdhaba) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Have a look at Asma, put the dance floor on fire with her flamboyant dance moves and adroit style.

The dapper, Humayun Ashraf has also marked his presence on the wedding ceremony. He stands with Asma Abbas in this photo.

Aagha Ali and Mariam Mirza have also managed to be on the guest list of this extraordinary wedding.

The suave Hassan Ahmed and Ali Safina have also graced the event with their presence. They look ultimately sharp, donned in suits.

Muneeb Butt stands with Shahzad Sheikh and Yasir Nawaz as he takes a selfie with both the senior actors.

Our favorite character from Khasara, Moonis has also marked his presence in the wedding of Areeba.

All the celebs align themselves to stand with the lovebirds. Have a look at all the fun they have had.

Here’s the photo they have taken after all the struggle.

Donned in a black dress with a white dress shirt, the maestro, Humayun Saeed looks flabbergasting with his beautiful wife, dressed in a Saree.

Humayun stands with his dapper baby brother, Salman Saeed, who’s equally handsome as his brother.

The astounding, Neelum Muneer, looks ultimately gorgeous, with a light makeup, embellished with subtle jewelry and her smiling face.

These three look surreal with a light amount of fun which can easily be deciphered through this photo.

Here’s the video of the boys, sharing a light-hearted moment with their friend, Imran Ashraf on the dance floor.

Waha wahaa, Daneepeeeydaana A post shared by IRFANISTAN (@irfanistanofficial) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

We wish may these cuties have a gorgeous life ahead, with an abundance of love and happiness forever.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

Comments

comments