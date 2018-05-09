In Pictures: Mr And Mrs Ahuja’s Wedding Ceremony

Arguably, the cutest couple of 2018 has just started the final chapter of life with each other. Anand Ahuja the fashion entrepreneur and Sonam Kapoor, the protagonist are perfectly crafted for each other without any doubts. Both celebs have looked outstanding throughout the set of ceremonial events, so much so that they have mastered the art of looking precious on their wedding day as well.

The venue was sparkling even in the daytime when all the A-list celebrities came to honor the event with their presence. We will take you to a brief visual tour of Sonam and Anand’s grand wedding.

All these celebrities have been your favorite if you were born in the 90s. Is somebody missing from this photo? Shah Rukh Khan maybe?

Shaadi squad continues!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 8, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

This photo reminds us of an era of priceless movies when the movies exhibited an adroit story line and surreal music.

The beauties! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 8, 2018 at 2:03am PDT

These dapper men will make you cringe that you were not invited to this phenomenal wedding.

Shaadi squad! @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 8, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

There surely was one of the major Khans present in the wedding. Daddy Anil is also a part of this lovely group photo.

The moment Sonam Kapoor became Mrs. Ahuja. This photograph, let alone the expressions, is beautiful.

Seems like these cuties are literally loving the idea of spending rest of their lives together.

You gotta see these hunks singing their rap rendition of the song ‘Masakali’ for Anand and his gorgeous wife.

Mrs. Amir and Rani Mukherjee strike a pose as Amir Khan captures a selfie.

You totally need to see this video of the youngest Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan with his parents!

The dapper Saif Ali Khan stands with his beautiful spouse, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the newlyweds.

Sonam and Karishma are all smiles, standing with each other. Anand’s happiness is beyond words, literally!

This adorable post from Sonam’s brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor will surely take you to a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

Can you believe this happened to be the venue our favorite diva got married at? This seems like a dreamy set of some extravagant movie.

The couple sits on the black chess tiled floor during other ceremonial rituals.

Sister love is undoubtedly the purest love. Have a look at Sonam’s elder sister being sad while Sonam is looking content.

Sonam Kapoor’s ceremonial wedding celebrations started with a pre-Mehndi party on Sunday night followed by an official Mehndi on Monday. After this beauteous wedding ceremony, the guests are all set to look their best at the reception tonight.

