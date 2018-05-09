In videos: Sonam Ahuja’s Eventful Wedding Reception

Sonam Kapoor’s ceremonial wedding events happen to be quite momentous. Having started with the pre-wedding event, the starlet and her hubby celebrated their fun-filled Mehndi followed by the wedding ceremony embellished with the best stars from Bollywood. After tying the knot, our favorite couple has donned themselves for their wedding reception in the evening. The prima donna and her mister look surreal in their exquisite outfits. Their overall wedding reception has been an eventful affair. Here are videos of a few remarkable moments from Sonam’s wedding reception.

Starting off with the entry of our beloved newlyweds. Just look at these cuties!

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif enters the venue along with her equally beautiful baby sister, Isabelle Kaif.

The author of well-read ‘Mrs Funnybones’ along with Bollywood’s official Khiladi also embraces the wedding reception with her presence.

Here comes the absolutely dashing duo that can sweep you off your feet rather effortlessly.

Have a look at Manish Malhotra standing with Anjali from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ before entering the wedding. The actress poses all solo after photographers’ continuous insisting. What a graceful woman!

Guess who have chosen to attend the wedding with the ultimate king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan? It’s our favorite veteran actress, Rekha.

The former Miss Universe has decided to attend the event with her dapper husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

The cutie, Alia Bhatt comes with a handsome Kapoor. She looks regal in green whilst Ranbir looks chic in white.

And this is how the Pataudi family has decided to come to the wedding reception.

A grand wedding cake for the grand function.

Have a look at the cutest video from the entire event.

Hold your horses, because what you are about to see will ignite the oomph in your heart. Starting off with Sonam’s super daddy doing his signature Jhakas dance.

Brother Arjun Kapoor joins in to perform on this upbeat tune with his uncle.

Ranveer Singh has also been a part of this star-studded ceremonial event. He brings his A-game filled with impeccable energy to the reception. Have a look at his performances.

This man is the arguably the powerhouse of Bollywood.

Have a look at our favorite Khans performing exclusively with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and other stars on the occasion of Sonam’s reception.

Jaadu Teri Nazar gets the classiest rendition by the well-celebrated, Milkha Singh.

The Dabangg Khan and Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan sing Karan Arjun’s song. What a gorgeous era to be living in!

Anil, Shah Rukh, Ranveer, undisputed superstars of their respective eras perform together.

You must have never heard this version of My name is Lakhan.

The heartthrob Ranveer Singh dancing on Dama Dam Mast Qalandar will be the most exciting thing you will see today.

We wish this gorgeous couple best for their future.

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

