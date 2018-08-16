JPNA2 Cast Didn’t Just Celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day

So the second installment of the blockbuster, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is coming out in less than a week and the amount of excitement carried by the cast and fans altogether is phenomenal. All fragments of the movie have been praised by a huge populace residing within Pakistan and abroad. Be it the trailer, the title song or any other song, everything about JPNA2 has struck just the right chord.

The movie is likely to be a little different than its prequel, delineating a cross-border love story. This potpourri of love, laughter, and action will undisputedly take its audiences by storm.

Breaking all the barriers, the cast of JPNA2 has proved to be a set of most gentle and gracious people out there. On its promotional tour of Dubai, the squad has appeared on a Dubai based Bollywood radio channel for the promotion of JPNA2. Following the super-fun show, the clan has joined the radio team for an independence day photo shoot.

This monochromatic photograph posted by the radio’s official Facebook account reveals just the color orange and green besides its red logo. Our favorite celebrities wear green, white and orange mufflers to pay respect to both Pakistan and India on the occasion of their respective independence days.

The cutie, Mawra has also taken to Twitter to wish India on the 15th of August. She writes, “Here’s a little something we did to foster Love between India & Pakistan. A @City1016 & #JPNA2 initiative for 14th & 15th of August! Happy Independence Day to my Neighbours, May we all prosper hand in hand!!!”

The JPNA2 clan is currently on a promotional spree in Lahore and Islamabad. Donned in exquisite attires, the cast members look absolutely fresh and enlivened on their promotional trip. Have a look at these adorable people oozing infinite charm.

We are certain that JPNA2 will cater the right amount of laughter and entertainment to its audiences worldwide, making it break all the previous records.

