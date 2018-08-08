In Photos: Cast Of JPNA2, Dressed in Patriotic Apparels

The highly anticipated movie of 2018, JPNA2, is on the verge of its release across the country. The cast of the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Anii is garnering immense praise and love in the flick’s promotional events throughout the West. The team has attended promotional events and press conferences in Canada and US. The A-list cast members are currently in the UK for JPNA2’s promotional spree.

Before leaving for abroad, the protagonists of JPNA2 have emerged in a magazine photo-shoot, donned in their green-white attires, with patriotism oozing out of them.

Dressed in a gorgeous white outfit, Kubra Khan looks absolutely majestic, all set for the cover shoot.

The absolutely stunning, Sarwat Gillani, slays in this grand green and white dress.

And the boys are back, looking sharp and handsome in this traditional array with waistcoats and green pocket squares.

The absolutely gorgeous Mawra Hocane and her on-screen beau, Fahad Mustafa, look super-chic together.

Have a look at Humayun Saeed and his on-screen better half, Kubra Khan, look surreal. Humayun tries a green waistcoat for this photo.

Both couples look flabbergasting, as they pose for a photo, making it an inarguable masterpiece.

This BTS photo is giving us all the feels for the right reasons. All the A-list stars look great in this photo which is quite similar to the magazine cover photo.

Here comes the final product, exhibiting Uzma Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, along with Omer Shehzad, Mawra Hocane, Sarwat Gillani, and the beautiful, Kubra Khan. The amount of passion for Pakistan can easily be seen in the eyes of these superstars.

JPNA2 is all set to enthrall cinemas all around the world, this Eid-Ul-Azha. The flick has already garnered massive attention prior to its release, making it officially, the most awaited visual delight of the entire year.

