Mera Qasoor | Paying the price for someone else’s mistakes

A father is the head of the family who keeps the family together. Mera Qasoor depicts how a father’s unfounded and excessive hardships cause the children to rebel, resulting in a loss on both sides.

(Late) Abid Ali as Raees is a stern man who keeps his children under strict control. His inflexible nature has always made him distant from his children.

Maryam Fatima as Maheen is the eldest daughter of Raees. She has become a rebel because of her father’s stubborn nature.

Zubi Majeed as Samreen is the youngest daughter of Raees. Raees treats her better than his other children as she has an obedient nature.

Despite their different nature, both sisters are close to each other.

Haris Waheed as Bilal is Raees’ sister, Gul Bano’s son and his nephew. On the outside, he seems quiet, but very few people know about his dark nature.

Bilal’s insecure and abusive nature causes problems in Maheen’s life, and their marriage.

Sajeer Uddin as Siddique is the brother of Raees’ wife, Nasreen with whom they have an estranged relationship.

Natalia Owais as Kinza is the only daughter of Raees’ wife Nasreen’s brother, Siddique. She is well-loved by her parents.

Written By: Saba Hassan

Directed By: Zahid Mehmood

Cast:

(Late) Abid Ali

Maryam Fatima

Natalia Owais

Haris Waheed

Zubi Majeed

Rabia Noureen

Tabraiz Shah

Humaira Bano

Sajeer Uddin Khalifa

Sabahat Adil

Benazir Khan

Mirza Rizwan

Mera Qasoor is starting from 11th September and will be aired every Wednesday at 7:00 PM only on ARY Digital.

