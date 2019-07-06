Every wedding will surely include a performance on Parey Hut Love’s ‘Ik Pal’ this year!

It is not long ago when the trailer of the “biggest wedding of the year,” ‘Parey Hut Love’ took the audiences by storm with the grandeur it exhibited having a flamboyant ensemble cast, an unprecedented storyline, and surreal music, so much so that it has been viewed nearly a million times in a matter of just a few days.

The first song of Parey Hut Love has just released today and it looks like the next wedding song everyone will practice for, this year. The song is a perfect amalgamation of just the perfect dance steps synchronized with the upbeat music.

The song entitled ‘Ik Pal’ starts off with Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali apparently meeting each other for the first time in a cute exchange. Then comes the ‘Baaji‘, Meera Jee sprinkling her charm on the screens with her immaculate dance steps as Hadiqa Kiani and Harshdeep Kaur sing the melodious song composed by Azaan Sami Khan.

Zara Noor Abbas takes Rachel Viccaji to the dance floor so that they can dance with Meera, meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Butt and Faheem Azam also join Sheheryar Munawar. Amid such a gorgeous tune, elders of the family also could not resist to groove wherever they stand.

Sitting and looking from a distance, the stunning, Maya Ali decides to join the family. All women dance in a rhythm donned in traditional outfits and braided hair with coiled garlands of Jasmine tied to them. Everyone else also makes sure to wear colorful dresses in accordance with the entire wedding season theme.

Towards the end of the song, the entire family could not hold back and decides to come to the dance floor oozing energy, love, and happiness.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year” is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Ik Pal do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

