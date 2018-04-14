In Photos: Aisha Khan’s Delightful Nikkah

All hell broke loose when the starlet, Aisha Khan, put up a post on her social media platform that she wants to leave the fraternity and ample people expressed their sorrow in the comments. This feeling of woefulness among her fans transformed into the feeling of anticipation when she posted her photo with Major Uqbah Malik, telling the followers that he happens to be her fiancé and she is all set to tie the knot with him.

Aisha’s fans were all head over heels yesterday when the photos of her Mehndi and Mayun came out. The starlet looked phenomenal in a burgundy apparel embellished with golden thread giving it a grand array. Major Uqbah was donned in a waistcoat of similar color and complemented his better half.

The prima donna just said yes to the trooper yesterday and we are all set to take you guys to a rollercoaster ride of excitement and contentment along with the desire to see more from the day.

These gorgeous giveaways are one of the reasons you would wish you were invited to the event.

Coming to the bride, the ever beauteous, Aisha Khan looked even prettier, dolled up in a grand fawn and green Gharara.

Our queen literally slayed in this look, with her makeup completely on point.

We are swooning over this ultimately cute couple. They are the accurate definition of a perfect couple with love oozing out of these lovebirds.

The poses they displayed are quite decent and adorable at the same time.

You just gotta find somebody who looks at you the way this epitome of beauty is looking the soldier.

We just can’t get enough of these dainty lovebirds. Just look at them!

OMG! The Qabool Hai moment!! Our ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ girl is officially Mrs. Uqbah now.

These photos are igniting an unexplainable feeling of excitement in our hearts and we legit can’t wait for their Rukhsati ceremony.

