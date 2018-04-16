In Pictures: Aisha Khan’s Captivating Valima

Saturday, the 14th of April happened to be a new start for our favorite lead protagonist, Aisha Khan. The entire ceremonial wedding appeared as a simple yet elegant happening with pure class oozing out of it. The Mayoon event, followed by the Mehndi and Nikkah subsequently came to an end with the Rukhsati on Saturday evening. The starlet chose to ditch traditions and customs in all her events, for instance, she didn’t wear yellow to her Mehndi, she wore burgundy. Likewise, our favorite thespian rejected defied to put on a red outfit on her Baraat, she apt for albeit a peach one. She managed to look grand in all her wedding events.

On the instance of her Valima ceremony, the ‘Meri Nanhi Pari’ girl decides to doll-up in a fabulous Lengha with a full-length shirt embellished with gold embroidery.

Because of her immense gorgeousness, she pulls off a light makeup look effortlessly. She keeps on initiating funny poses throughout her reception.

The era of red lipstick divulges every now and then but this queen has worn the electric red lip shade with absolute mastery along with this satisfying red nail paint.

This subtle, slight smile will ignite love in Major Uqbah’s heart every time he sees her, for sure.

Our Dulha Bhai, Major Uqbah Malik took no chances and made sure to look his best at his reception. Have a look at this soldier standing with acute discipline.

What a humble human being!

The trooper brought his A-game to the Valima and looked phenomenal, being handsome and smart at the same time.

And we present you the best couple of 2018, as of now. The lovebirds look flawless standing beside each other. Just experience the vibe you’ll get when you see them.

May they never leave each other’s hand and togetherness. For they are apparently the affectionate people who have come in this world just for each other.

We wish these cuties a very happy married life. May they live in love and harmony, forever.

