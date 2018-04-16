In Pictures: Aisha Khan’s Ravishing Baraat

After saying adieu to her extravagant career via a post on her social media account, the ravishing, Aisha Khan has told her fans that she is going to get married to her year-long fiancé and she needed complete privacy for the instance.

Last week, the starlet celebrated her Mayun and Mehndi amidst close relatives and friends followed by a spectacular Nikkah ceremony. Big names of the industry were also present in the ceremony including Aisha’s best friend, Hamza Ali Abbasi. The actress was donned in a gorgeous fawn and green Gharara meanwhile her better half, Major Uqbah Malik wore a fawn waistcoat enveloping his white Shalwar Kameez.

Saturday night has been the evening when the prima donna left her parents and siblings to spend the rest of her life with the trooper.

Due of the exceptional beauty, Aisha carries, she has looked just like the way we predicted; magically astounding, quite literally, donned in a peach Lengha, embellished with beauteous jewelry and a surreal light makeup.

The former trainer to the British army has also made sure to bring his A-game to the table, by putting on an exquisite Sherwani with a grand peach veil in order to complement with the love of his life.

The couple ensures that the fans never stop drooling over the cuteness of the newlyweds.

There a ‘fine for each other’, then there is ‘good for each other’ and Aisha and Uqbah ultimately tells us what ‘perfect for each other’ actually means.

Aisha Uqbah Malik, as her new Instagram name suggests, has posted two photos of herself with the one she has to spend her entire life with.

Adorable Mashallah!

All family members look uniformly pleased to see these gorgeous human beings.

And some are left flabbergasted by the amount of perfection this couple possesses.

This happening event has turned top-notch celebrities to assure their presence in the Baraat. As expected, the uber-talented Gohar Rasheed and the dashing Hamza Ali Abbasi have come to shower their blessings over the newlyweds.

Another power couple; Gohar Mumtaz and Anum Gohar, also attended the ceremonial event.

The grand celebrity deserves a grand personification of the event and it certainly happened to be up to the mark. Have a look.

Well, we wish Major Uqbah and Mrs. Uqbah a blissful life ahead with infinite love and happiness.

Stay tuned for more from Aisha Khan’s wedding.

