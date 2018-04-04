Want To Attend Feroze Khan’s Valima? Come With Us

Last week of March happened to garner utmost love and affection for obvious reasons. #FerozeDaVeyah appeared to be the talk of the town and not just fans, ample celebrities were also seen, showering their prayers over the cuties, Feroze Khan and Alizey Feroze Khan.

The celebrations started from a grand Dholki where the starlet Humaima Malick, along with her baby sister, Dua Malick, displayed adroit dance moves, donned in PJs. Gohar Hayat, with his mastery in dance, assisted both sisters and other friends put fire to the dance floor in the Mehndi ceremony. Alizey Bhabi looked uber adorable in the Nikkah Ceremony followed by her Rukhsati to a place where her presence is literally celebrated.

Breaking the stereotype of taking all family members to the venue in groom’s car, Feroze decides to keep it simple and different by taking only his better half to the venue of their Valima.

Surrounded by photographers, the gorgeous bride and the handsome groom walks on their runway to the stage. The sensational Humaima Malick holds her Bhabi’s hand, portraying that she will forever support her.

Just look at this gorgeous young bride wearing a grand outfit embellished with precious jewelry.

Oh lord! Can you see the gorgeousness oozing out of this lady?

You all have seen Humaima being her Bhabi’s support. You are going to love Dua Malik’s immense admiration for Alizey.

Not just the new bride, everyone has managed to look chic. Humaima’s attire will surely make you go gaga for her.

Her love for the couple is extraordinary. May this affection lasts forever.

Feroze and family have made it sure to invite all the A-game celebs to the gathering. Hold your horses, because what you are about to see cannot be unseen.

Yes, he is Syed Jibran along with his wife, Afifa. Our very own Ayaz Samoo aka Sajid Billa makes sure of his presence in the last event of his best friend’s wedding. #BestFriendGoals maybe?

Renown drama producer, Abdullah Kadwani is also one of the attendees of this extravagant Valima.

The cutest couple of Pakistani Industry, Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Shehroz also mark their presence in the event.

Just look at Syra being an absolute stunner, yet again. She looks magical!

The Bollywood sensation, Imran Abbas also walks into the event to shower his blessings over the couple.

The expressive, Saman Ansari is also here.

The politician, Sharmeela Farooqi honors the newlyweds with her presence.

Oh My My! Ali Zafar, the singer, the actor, the performer is also here, studded in black.

The dashing and uber talented, Gohar Mumtaz looks dapper in a beard.

And now, let’s dwell on the accurate definition of ‘Looking Perfect Together’ by looking at these posts.

#valima#ferozkhan#alizafatima#aliza #ferozedaveyah #humaimamalick #duamalik A post shared by Pakistani_Celebrities (@crush_celebrities) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:54pm PDT

Adorably cute!

That’s a wrap, guys! The Shadi of our heartthrob, Feroze Khan is officially over but the celebrations have given us ultimate Shadi goals for sure. We wish this couple a very best of luck for their future with everlasting love, happiness, and prosperity.

Tell us your views about the story in comments below.

Comments

comments