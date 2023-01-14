Samjhota | Isn’t life full of compromises?

Samjhota is an unconventional story of a businessman trying to gather himself and his family after his wife’s passing. The drama depicts the difficulties one has to face when his or her better half leaves for the eternal abode.

The plot takes an interesting turn when Waqar Ahmed – on his children’s demands – marries Nargis. As the stepmother steps into the house, the children refuse to give her the same status and respect as their mother; now Waqar, unwillingly, has a new crisis to deal with. Will he be able to anchor the ship of his family or will it sink?

Javed Sheikh as Waqar Ahmed is a successful businessman who owns a famous construction firm. He has three children and a wife, whom he loves more than anything. Waqar could never think of replacing his wife with anyone else.

Saba Faisal as Munazza is Waqar’s first wife and has three children with him. A beautiful woman and an exemplary mother, Munazza, loves her family the most and has kept the family away from all hardships and evils.

Shaista Lodhi as Nargis is the second wife of Waqar Ahmed. Waqar marries her after Munazza’s death but is unable to accept her completely from his heart. Belonging to a middle-class family, Nargis had been divorced for 10 years before marrying Waqar.

Shazeal Shaukat as Shanzey is the youngest of all and the most loved daughter of Waqar’s house. Shanzey is a university student and is in love with one of his class-fellows. She also hasn’t been able to accept her stepmother.

Adeel Chaudhary as Asad is the elder son of Waqar and Munazza. Asad is married to Farah and has two kids.

Ali Ansari as Zohaib is the second son of Waqar Ahmed. He is getting married to the love of his life, Mehreen, who is also his class-fellow.

You may think people you love will be there with you always, but sometimes life replaces your loved ones and you give life another chance.

Directed By: Asad Jabal

Written By: Rukhsana Nigar

Samjhota starts on 16th January and will be aired every Monday to Thursday at 09:00 PM, on ARY Digital.