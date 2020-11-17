In Photos: Sania Mirza celebrates birthday in Karachi

The well-celebrated National Bhabi of Pakistan, Sania Mirza is telling the world that her mastery is not just confined to the tennis court, the diva is good at literally everything, from her workout routine to her exceptionally adroit fashion sense.

Sania was recently on a trip to Karachi for the PSL playoffs. She also celebrated her birthday here, with friends and family.

The tennis star took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos with her better half, Shoaib Malik, and son, Izhaan.

Donned in a trendy attire she looks surreal with Shoaib in red and Izhaan in a green and white striped tee. She captions the photo, “Home.”

She pays gratitude to all her followers for the wishes and to husband for the surprise. “Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love ?? I truly feel blessed.. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.. and thank you to @realshoaibmalik for the amazing surprise,” she writes.

Prominent host and actress Dr. Shaista Lodhi was also a part of Sania’s gold and black themed birthday party.

Here’s wishing Sania Mirza, a very happy birthday.

