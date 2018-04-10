Shaan Shahid Bashes Salman Khan Following His Release

In the wake of the Blackbuck case, Salman Khan’s fellow actors and celebrities from across the world came forward to speak in favor of their favorite Bhaijaan for his extensive philanthropic work and humble persona. Well-celebrated people of Pakistan also raised their voice on their social media platforms when Khan was apprehended for supposedly killing a rare species of black buck. The case was underway since twenty years when the flick, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ was being filmed. However, convicted co-actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam were released on Thursday, last week, due to an insufficiency of the evidence against them.

With great fame comes greater criticism, and Pakistani protagonist, Shaan Shahid happens to be one of Salman’s critiques. He has expressed his two cents about the instance of Salman Khan’s conviction in his comment on the latest post shared by a local magazine. He writes, “Gujarat Muslim killings by Modi. Salman did his campaign in Gujarat Modi pm…Both cases will be dismissed very soon. The first case of killing pedestrians was bigger than killing a black buck he walked out of that one so he will walk out of this one also the one-night imprisonments are just to show people that no one is above the law. Well done Salman good deal you sold out on the blood of Gujarati Muslims for your freedom. But you will never be free as with great power comes great responsibility you being a Muslim star in India you have to protect them. You have freedom but will never be free! Next time you wear a being human t-shirt make sure it says Being human (Except Gujarati Muslims).”

