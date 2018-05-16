Spend Your Ramadan With ARY Digital | Shan-e-Ramzan

Ramadan is the divine month of blessings, righteousness, forgiveness, patience, and sacrifice for Muslims across all continents and Shan-e-Ramzan just brings the essence of Ramadan to all the viewers.

This Ramadan we bring the most comprehensive Transmission for our devoted viewers to encourage the best practices for Muslims to spread happiness and charity for deprived and needy.

This year, once again, ARY Digital brings a grand special Ramadan Transmission; Shan-e-Iftar, Shan-e-Seher and Jeeto Pakistan to educate and entertain our valued viewers in accordance with the sanctity of Ramadan.

Talented and versatile host Waseem Badami is back with more zeal and passion, along with Iqrar-ul-Hassan with his pure and simple style.

Fahad Mustafa is all set for this Ramadan with the biggest game show of Pakistan, keeping up with the tradition of best Ramadan transmission since last 3 years!!!

A culturally oriented and religiously enlightening set of segments in “Shan-e-Seher” transmission will provide a special start to your fast. Daily (LIVE) 1:30 am – 5:00 am

Just like Sehri Transmission, “Shan-e-Iftar” is also filled with spiritually rich programs of diversified feel and notion, that will uplift the essence of Ramazan. Daily (LIVE) 2:30 pm

Qiraat-o-Tarjuma: Start the Shan-e-Ramazan transmission daily with the recitation of the Holy Quran and its translation in soulful voice of Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi

Aalim Aur Aalam: Featuring renowned Religious Scholars of different sects as guests, who will use their knowledge to discuss various religious issues followed by a question and answer session.

Inaam-e-Ramzan: A daily interactive segment in Seher & Iftar, in which audience will be answering the questions to win exciting prizes.

Shan-e-Ilm: A daily Islamic Quiz segment in Iftar and Sehar in which students from different universities and colleges will participate to win a bumper prize.

Naiki: A Daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar where Iqrar ul Hassan will reach to the deserving souls who are eager for help.

Middath-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W.) will feature various renowned naat khawans, reciting beautiful verses.

Zaavia: A daily segment of debate competition in Iftar. Participants would be selected through auditions to compete with each other on the basis of their debating skills.

Shan-e-Dastarkhawan: A daily segment of Cooking in Iftar by Chef Farah. Ramadan based useful tips will be shared by Umm-e-Rahi.

Sehri Ka Dastarkhawan: A daily segment of Sehri where Wasim Badami along with notable scholars will have LIVE Sehri with the audience while discussing different Islamic queries.

Roza Kushai: A LIVE segment in which audience will participate in celebrations of first “Roza Kushai” of kids present in the audience. Hosts, Guests, and Religious Scholars will also join the festivity.

Shan-e-Sukhan: A Daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar where Waseem Badami will conduct traditional Urdu poetry competition.

Shan-e-Islaf: A daily intellectual lecture in Shan-e-Iftar on topics of daily matters of our society, in light of Islamic teachings and practices of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W).

Quran Urdu: A daily segment in Shan-e-Iftar by Dr. Ali Imran explaining Arabic verses of the Holy Quran and its meaning and interpretation in Urdu.

Qisas Islam: Islamic Stories will be narrated to enlighten our children with historical facts about Islam and prominent Islamic personalities.

Wazaif: Daily Segment in Shan-e-Seher by notable scholar Mufti Sohail Raza Amjadi, where he will suggest different virtuous supplications to the audience.

Shan-e-Ramzan Ke Mehman: A daily segment in Shan-e-Seher that will provide viewers to be a part of Shan-e-Ramazan Transmission from their home by special LIVE Skype session.

Aaj Ke Mehman: A distinguished and renowned celebrity will be the special guest of “Shan-e-Iftar” daily. LIVE interaction with the audience and casual chit-chat sessions will make the transmission special.

Dua: Daily Segment of Dua in Shan-e-Iftar where scholars with conduct Dua prayer session to thank Almighty Allah (SWT) for His generosities and well being of human beings around the world.

The Most Watched and followed game show of Pakistan since four consecutive years is back with a bang, with our favorite, Fahad Mustafa, presenting 1200 Tola gold, 200 cars, 1200 bikes and other, unlimited gifts. This Ramadan the Biggest Game Show of Pakistan will be spreading smiles, compassion, and love to all its fans. So get ready to create history with Jeeto Pakistan. Daily 7:30 pm

We wish all the spectators, a very happy Ramadan, embellished with peace, love, and prosperity.

