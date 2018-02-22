“We used to think whether we’ll succeed to initiate PSL or not, a few years back. It has not just started, it’s all set to have its final in Karachi this year, abolishing the winds of fear and terror.” Said, the humanitarian and singer, Shehzad Roy, who also pulled off Karachi King’s anthem amazingly.

Singers and actors that are queued to spread enthusiasm in the spectators today, in the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Super League(PSL), were present in a press conference, including chairman Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), Najam Sethi.

‘Parchi’ sensation, Hareem Farooq will be hosting today’s event along with the heartthrob Bilal Ashraf. Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy will make audience groove as they’ll hit their blockbuster songs. Proclaimed, international singer, Jason Duredo will get all the people watching the ceremony stand on their toes and move on his numbers. Meanwhile, no one will be able to resist connecting wholly, when the maestro Abeda Parveen will initiate her ‘Kalaam’.

Official PSL singer, since its inception, Ali Zafar said that he was very excited to perform today. “I will pull off a stunt by flying around 30metres, will come to the stage in order to sing a song. It’s exciting to be part of the ceremony once again. PSL is all about Pakistan and it’s a uniting factor for all of us.” He added. Zafar also sang few stanzas of 2018’s PSL anthem.

Veteran singer, Abeda Parveen gave chills down the spine when she sang her masterpiece, ‘Yar Ko Hum Ne’.

Shehzad Roy said, “Cricket has played a vital role in the social re-engineering of our society.” He also sang a song in his mesmerizing voice.

“Cricket is playing its part for the re-energizing of the society and is changing the society which is great and is also a binding factor. For the progression of the society, PSL is great.” He added.

The highly anticipated event, PSL is finally here. Pakistanis are excitedly looking forward to the cricket matches that are scheduled in Pakistan.

