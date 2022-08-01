London Nahi Jaunga accumulates whopping Rs. 50 Crore+

With unprecedented business and exceptional praise worldwide, London Nahi Jaunga is all set to become the biggest Pakistani movie of the year 2022. Released on Eid Ul Azha, the movie is no less than a juggernaut that will not stop astonishing the masses with its majesty, anytime soon.

With the potpourri of scenic locations in Pakistan and London, this family entertainer is an amalgamation of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s flamboyant script and Nadeem Baig’s masterful direction, apart from, of course, absolutely commendable acting by Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, and veterans like Sohail Ahmed, Saba Hamid, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir amid others.

It will certainly not be an understatement to call London Nahi Jaunga the major blockbuster of 2022, as the flick has already crossed a whopping sum of Rs. 500 Million or 50 Crore across the globe. That’s not all, in the UK cinemas, the Nadeem Baig magnum opus has outweighed many Bollywood movies in the past week.

