Three years of the super successful Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2

A movie is one of the most influential forms of expression and art. The success of movies is determined by two factors; their box office business and reviews by the audiences and critiques and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ had been, without any doubt, the most successful Pakistani movie ever produced. It was released three years ago in cinemas across Pakistan and abroad.

In cinemas and at home, people laughed their hearts out during humorous scenes, and they legit laid back in their seats whenever intense scenes came.

It is usually troublesome for the director to bring something more fascinating than its first part in a sequel. But, the maestro, Nadeem Beyg did it with complete mastery, getting the eyes of all the spectators hooked to the screen throughout the 3-hour long visual delight.

Just like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, the amalgam of Vasay Chaudhary’s flamboyant script and Nadeem Beyg’s impeccable direction made the second part more exciting and definitely more appealing.

Besides the super-awesome direction and script, the movie exhibits just the right amount of humor which is catered by the immensely talented protagonists of the movie. Ahmed Ali Butt arguably happens to be the soul of this movie, with his adroit dialogue delivery and outstanding body language throughout JPNA2. Despite being the writer of JPNA2, Vasay Chaudhary maintains his wit on screen, from the first scene to his last scene with an absolute ace.

Humayun Saeed proves to be the most experienced actor of the entire movie with his consistent class, super awesome dance moves, and unrivaled dialogues. He and Kubra Khan complement each other in so many ways. From the songs to romance and emotional scenes, seems like both the actors have taken their A-game to the sets. Kubra effortlessly acts all-natural in every scene of Turkey and Dubai shooting spells.

Despite being a new edition to the cast, Fahad Mustafa plays his part very responsibly. From his suave looks to his sharp suits and exquisite personality, Fahad accumulates just the right amount of limelight with his stellar performance in the movie. His on-screen fiancé, Mawra, looks surreal with her grand array, carrying a cute pup and driving exotic cars. The chemistry between these two gives us legit couple goals.

The portrayal of the Indo-Pak love affair in JPNA2 is an essential fragment of the movie, keeping it simple and fast-paced with the inclusion of real Bollywood actors in the flick. The entire story of the movie travels like a bullet train with no unnecessary shots or drag. One of the best things about JPNA2 is its unpredictability. The movie offers ambiguity, making it a three-hour-long, immensely entertaining piece of unprecedented art.

What about Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 did you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.